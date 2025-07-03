China’s Transport Connectivity Enhances Trade Among SCO Members



Tianjin: Since late June, 29 drivers from Kazakhstan have been participating in immersive training sessions in north China’s Tianjin Municipality to master light-rail driving skills. Held by Tianjin Rail Transit, the three-month program aims to provide technical solutions for equipment system installation and commissioning, extreme weather response, equipment procurement, and renovation for a light-rail line in Astana, Kazakhstan’s capital.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the team from Tianjin Rail Transit studied Astana’s local conditions and customized training programs and materials to meet its specific needs, rather than replicating China’s experience. Wu Bingjun, chairman of the Tianjin company, emphasized the need to enhance connectivity by deepening infrastructure links and promoting closer ties between peoples.

Transportation has long been a focal point for cooperation among the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries. Recently, the Senior Officials’ Meeting of the Global Sustainable

Transport Forum and the 12th meeting of the SCO Ministers of Transport were held in Tianjin. Officials from various countries offered insights into promoting regional transport connectivity, with Sohail Khan, deputy secretary-general of the SCO, highlighting the aim to develop a sustainable, efficient transportation system using cutting-edge technologies from all participating countries, including China.

The opening of multiple transportation corridors has facilitated shipping channels and added trade routes for SCO countries, acting as new engines for industrial and economic development. On June 30, Beijing launched its first cross-Caspian Sea China-Europe freight service to Baku, Azerbaijan’s capital. This route uses a rail-sea-rail multimodal transport system, covering over 8,000 km and reducing the transit time from about 50 days to around 15.

Wang Dong from China Railway Beijing Group’s logistics center noted that the launch of this train has established a more convenient and efficient international lo

gistics channel, significantly promoting trade between China and other regions like Azerbaijan. Last year, Azerbaijan received over 350 trains from Chinese cities as part of the China-Europe freight train service, continually driving the upgrade and expansion of trade corridors, according to Fariz Aliyev, head of the transport policy department at Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

The China-Europe Railway Express exemplifies the growing transport connectivity between China and SCO member states. The Ministry of Transport reported that in 2024, a total of 19,000 China Railway Express trains passed through SCO countries and regions, marking a 10.7 percent year-on-year increase as the regional connectivity network becomes more interconnected.

Li Yang, China’s vice minister of transport, stated that China will continue to engage globally, promoting transport cooperation, offering new opportunities through its development, and fostering global transport collaboration based on mutual con

sultation, joint construction, and shared benefits.

In 2024, trade between China and SCO member states, observers, and dialogue partners reached a record 890 billion U.S. dollars. The total stock of investments exceeded 140 billion dollars, with newly signed engineering contracts surpassing 1 trillion dollars and a cumulative turnover of over 680 billion dollars.