

Beijing: Chinese record-breaking animated film “Ne Zha 2” is now ranked 7th on the all-time global box office chart, with its total box office revenue surpassing that of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” according to ticketing platforms on Saturday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, this movie entered the list of the top 10 highest-grossing films of all time globally on February 17, the 20th day after its release on January 29, which was during the 2025 Chinese New Year festival.





As of 1:50 p.m. on Saturday, the global earnings of “Ne Zha 2,” including presales, had exceeded 14.2 billion yuan (about 1.98 billion U.S. dollars), according to data from ticketing platform Maoyan.





This milestone adds to an impressive list of achievements. “Ne Zha 2” had already become the first film to gross over 1 billion U.S. dollars in a single market, and the first non-Hollywood film to enter the coveted billion-dollar club. It also dethroned Disney’s 2024 picture “Inside Out 2” to become the highest-grossing animated movie of all time globally.





“Ne Zha 2” is a sequel to the 2019 animated box office hit “Ne Zha.” Inspired by a Chinese mythological figure with the same name, the film has captivated audiences via its rich storytelling and jaw-dropping visuals, while featuring themes of defiance, fate, and self-confidence, which resonate universally.

