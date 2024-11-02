Chinese Editor Urges African Journalists to Enhance Media Industry.



Jinhua: Xu Xiaoen, the President of Jinhua branch of Zhenjian Daily Press Group, in China, on Saturday advised African journalists to dedicate themselves to improving the media industry on the continent. He spoke in Jinhua on the third day of the seminar for omni-media journalists from English-speaking African countries at the Zhejiang Normal University, Jinhua city in China. Xu delivered a comprehensive lecture on management and operations in the media industry.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the training aimed to empower newsmen with essential skills for navigating the ever-evolving media landscape. Participants from 10 English-speaking African countries, including Nigeria, shared insights on how to effectively set an agenda that resonates with readers, particularly within larger societies. The focus was on embracing a multi-faceted approach to journalism to achieve maximum impact and reach the widest audience possible.

In addition to agenda-setting, the seminar emphasised the importance of ethical

reporting and transparency in the media. Participants were also encouraged to uphold the highest standards of integrity while utilising innovative storytelling techniques. “By incorporating diverse voices and perspectives, journalists can create more inclusive narratives that reflect the realities of their communities and foster a sense of belonging among audiences,” Xu said.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the seminar was not just an opportunity for learning, but also for networking and collaboration among journalists across the continent. Those in attendance were able to form valuable connections, share experiences, and discuss ways to collectively tackle challenges within the industry. By harnessing their shared knowledge and resources, the journalists have the opportunity to significantly enhance the quality of media output in their respective countries.