Chinese Media Experts Urge Mutual Cooperation in Sino-African Exchange.



Jinhua: A Chinese teacher, Prof. Zhang Genfu, has underscored the need for mutual cooperation through China-Africa media exchanges to advance the Sino-African modernisation. Zhang, a Deputy-Director of the Zhejiang Normal University (ZJNU) Affairs Committee, made the call during the inaugural ceremony of the Seminar for Omni-media journalists from English-speaking African countries in Jinhua city, China.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Zhang highlighted that the 10 partnership actions announced by President Xi Jinping at the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing elevated Africa-China relations to new heights. Zhang stated that China has consistently been a nation of action, fulfilling its promises, and expressed optimism that China-Africa relations will further deepen, fostering closer cooperation in various fields including economy, trade, and culture.

Zhang hopes that the seminar will strengthen exchanges, enhance understanding between Chinese and African media professionals, and

promote high-quality development in media undertakings. He emphasized the significance of mutual support and empowerment in advancing the modernisation of China and Africa, ultimately achieving a shared bright future.

He noted the timing of the participants’ visit, coinciding with the autumn season, a period when global attention is focused on China-Africa relations. The 2024 FOCAC Summit in Beijing brought together leaders from China, 53 African countries, and the African Union (AU) to outline new developmental blueprints for Africa-China relations.

Zhang welcomed media representatives from 11 African countries, including Ghana, South Africa, and Nigeria, describing this gathering as a reflection of comprehensive China-Africa cooperation and friendship. He also highlighted Zhejiang Normal University’s global standing in various academic disciplines and its extensive international partnerships.

Chen Yan, Director of the Foreign Affairs Office of Jinhua Municipal City, encouraged journalists to utilise the

media exchange platform to deepen China-Africa relations. Chen recounted previous visits by foreign journalists to Jinhua, including a Brazilian media group that commemorated the 50th anniversary of China-Brazil diplomatic relations through a special programme.

Additionally, Mr. Lassana Tunkara, Deputy General-Manager of QTV/QRadio in The Gambia, expressed enthusiasm about the seminar, emphasizing its role in advancing international media best practices. Tunkara highlighted the importance of understanding the dynamic Chinese media landscape and the potential role of media as a catalyst for international collaboration and development.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Jinhua is a prefecture-level city in central Zhejiang Province, China, with a population of 7.16 million people and jurisdiction over nine counties, cities, and districts.