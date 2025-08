Beijing: Chinese stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.96 percent to 3,617.6 points. The increase signals a positive trading session for investors and reflects a buoyant market sentiment.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the Shenzhen Component Index also experienced growth, closing 0.59 percent higher at 11,106.96 points. This rise in both indices suggests a stable economic environment and investor confidence in the Chinese market.