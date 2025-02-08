Hot News :

Chinese Steelmaker Delivers First Batch of Hybrid Diesel Locomotives

Beijing: China’s first batch of hybrid diesel locomotives has been delivered. The locomotives were developed by Anshan Iron and Steel Group Company Limited and CRRC Dalian Co., Ltd. (CRRC Dalian). Compared to conventional diesel locomotives, these new products offer significant performance and environmental benefits.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the new locomotives are equipped with dual power systems and centralized control units, allowing them to intelligently switch power modes based on different scenarios and working conditions. This feature enables a fuel-saving efficiency of more than 30 percent.



The locomotives include a thermal support system that maintains the power battery’s temperature between minus 40 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius. This system ensures optimal operation in a wide range of outdoor temperatures.



In terms of emissions, the new hybrid diesel locomotives make impressive reductions. They cut nitrogen oxide emissions by about 45 percent, hydrocarbons by approximately 73 percent, and carbon monoxide by roughly 83 percent compared to older diesel locomotives.

