Chinese Stock Markets See Decline on Thursday

Chinese Stock Markets See Decline on Thursday

Beijing: Chinese stocks closed lower on Thursday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 1.18 percent to 3,573.21 points. The Shenzhen Component Index also saw a decline, closing 1.73 percent lower at 11,009.77 points.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the combined turnover of these two indices stood at about 1.94 trillion yuan (approximately 271.35 billion U.S. dollars), marking an increase from the previous trading day’s turnover of 1.84 trillion yuan. Stocks related to the glass and bio-pharmaceutical sectors led the gains, while significant losses were observed in stocks within the nonferrous metal and furniture industries.



The ChiNext Index, which tracks China’s Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, fell by 1.66 percent to close at 2,328.31 points on Thursday.

