Shanghai: Chinese stocks closed lower on Thursday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index down 0.46 percent to 3,666.44 points. The Shenzhen Component Index also saw a decline, closing 0.87 percent lower at 11,451.43 points.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the combined turnover of these two indices stood at 2.28 trillion yuan (about 319.6 billion U.S. dollars), showing an increase from 2.15 trillion yuan on the previous trading day. Financial shares led the gains, contrasting with the losses seen in stocks related to textile machinery and ceramics.



Furthermore, the ChiNext Index, which tracks China’s Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, decreased by 1.08 percent to close at 2,469.66 points.

