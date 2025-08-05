

Beijing: Chinese stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.96 percent to 3,617.6 points. The Shenzhen Component Index also showed positive movement, closing 0.59 percent higher at 11,106.96 points.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the combined turnover of these two indices stood at about 1.6 trillion yuan, equivalent to roughly 224.2 billion U.S. dollars, which is an increase from the 1.5 trillion yuan reported on the previous trading day. This rise in turnover highlights a positive reaction in the market.





Sectors such as shipbuilding and textiles were at the forefront of the gains, while stocks related to bio-medicines and aircraft manufacturing experienced significant losses. Meanwhile, the ChiNext Index, which tracks China’s Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, saw a rise of 0.39 percent, closing at 2,343.38 points on Tuesday.

