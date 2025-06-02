Afghan Police Foil Attempt to Smuggle 790 Sheep Abroad



Islamabad: Muhammad Shahab has been living with his sister at the Islamabad China-Pakistan Youth One Heart Step and Cure Home (ICOSH), a shelter made possible through the support of the Chinese people, and has found strength, comfort, and courage to dream of a brighter future.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Shahab, an orphan with no relatives, lost his mother to oral cancer. In her final days, she entrusted ICOSH with her children, reflecting the trust and love she had for the shelter. Shahab shared that the Pakistani staff treats them with care, and Chinese friends visit weekly to ensure they have access to education, nutritious meals, and a safe environment.





Established in 2023 by the Beijing One Heart Sphere Charity Foundation and the China-Pakistan Youth Exchange Community (CPYEC), ICOSH initially aimed to assist critically ill Pakistani patients. It has since grown into a haven offering temporary shelter for disabled and seriously ill children, and a full-time residence for 21 orphans, including Shahab.





Sobia Adnan, the Pakistani director of ICOSH, explained that Shahab’s late mother deeply appreciated the care she received and asked the center to look after her children. Sobia emphasized that all orphans at the center have experienced trauma and that ICOSH focuses on their emotional well-being, with volunteer teachers supporting the children.





Since its founding, ICOSH has cared for 130 children who stayed temporarily while receiving treatment. The resident orphans attend local schools with education funded by Chinese support, and may have opportunities for higher education in China based on their interests and talents.





Ma Bin, head of the CPYEC, stated that ICOSH embodies the deep friendship between Pakistani and Chinese peoples. The center upholds the principle of “people-to-people communication,” offering shelter, medical care, and educational support. He noted that many Chinese enterprises in Pakistan, with the Chinese embassy’s backing, have joined this public welfare initiative.





Volunteer Shiffa Butt highlighted that the partnership between Pakistan and China is a powerful symbol of solidarity and hope. Through sustained support, vulnerable children are given the chance to rebuild their lives, pursue education, and dream of a brighter future, showcasing the enduring impact of friendship beyond borders.

