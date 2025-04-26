About 200,000 Mourners Attend Pope Francis’ Funeral

Hot News :

Moscow: A case of cholera has been detected in a Russian tourist who recently returned from India, as reported by the Russian consumer rights watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor. The individual, a resident of the Voronezh Region, arrived in Moscow by plane on April 21 and was subsequently diagnosed with the disease.



According to Namibia Press Agency, Rospotrebnadzor has identified the range of the patient’s contacts, which primarily includes other passengers on the same flight. The affected individual has been hospitalized and is receiving antibiotic treatment. The watchdog has assured that there is no risk of the disease spreading further.



Earlier in the week, another cholera case was confirmed in Moscow involving a man who also returned from India. Both instances highlight the necessity for health authorities to monitor and manage such cases to prevent potential outbreaks.

Recent News
