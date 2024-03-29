  • March 30, 2024
Christians Mark Easter With Call For Humanity

Christians in Kirinyaga joined others around the globe in observing Good Friday, a day that marks the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ at Calvary.

This solemn occasion prompts believers to reflect, pray, and honour Jesus’ sacrifice for humanity, with the faithfuls believing the crucifixion’s importance in Christian faith.

At Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, Kerugoya, Christians engaged in special services, and processions symbolizing Jesus’ journey with the cross to Mount Calvary.

A church member John Kabue said the day is a great opportunity to remember Jesus’ suffering for the sake of us all.

He added the procession was part of the tradition that would help renew faith, love and kindness toward one another.

Hannah Wangari, echoing sentiments of reflection and reverence shared by Christians worldwide, said the Good Friday is a day to learn to humble and sacrifice for others and urged everyone to follow the footsteps of Jesus Christ.

Another church member, Elizabeth Wanjiru, said as Christians the
y observed Good Friday, honouring the cornerstone of their faith, while reflecting on Jesus’ sacrifice and its profound implications for humanity.

Source: Kenya News Agency

