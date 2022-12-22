City of Windhoek warns against possible flash floods

The City of Windhoek (CoW) has cautioned residents and visitors against possible flash floods and strong winds in the coming weeks.

In a public notice issued on Wednesday, the CoW indicated that seasonal rainfall forecast points to normal and above-normal rainfall, therefore heavy rainfall events followed by hail storms and lightning, which can be destructive to infrastructure and humans cannot be ruled out.

It cautioned against the damaging of properties, power cuts, flooding, and the usage of roads being unsafe due to possible flash floods.

The residents, it advised should take precautions, saying especially those living in low-lying areas and river banks in the informal settlements should move to higher ground.

The City further urged drivers to use alternative routes/roads when nearing flood areas and to not walk, swim or drive in swift-flowing water, over a low-water bridge, especially if water is flowing strongly across.

“Parents should see that children do not swim in rivers, streams or ponds and residents should keep important documents in water-resistant containers, avoid seeking refuge in a stormwater tunnel and ensure all drainage systems in your area are operational,” CoW said.

In case of emergency, residents are advised to call CoW’s emergency management 24 hours call centre.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency