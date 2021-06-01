Civics bag lucrative sponsorship

Deputy Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service Emma Kantema-Gaomas says sport as a business industry is one area that has not been fully explored in Namibia.

She was speaking at the unveiling of a N.dollars 550 000 sponsorship deal between local betting company Premier Sports Trading (PST) BET and Namibia Premier Football League (NPFL) club Civics in Windhoek on Tuesday.

“Although football enjoys the most support amongst the sporting codes, the economic benefits do not reflect the same. This requires collaborative efforts with corporates and private sector investment to ensure that we have more world-class sports facilities and professional athletes,” Kantema-Gaomas said.

She said the role of sport is believed to be concrete in business terms as an industry with unparalleled global reach and power.

“Globally, sport-related turnover amounts to 3 per cent of world total economic activity. In some nations, sport-related turnover equals that of the automotive and food industries. At the same time, the corporate practices of this worldwide industry can and do have widespread impact, socially and environmentally,” she explained.

The deputy minister further paid tribute to PTS BET for accepting the responsibility to augment Government’s efforts and provide for the youth by investing in sport.

She urged Civics management and administrators to be transparent, adding that the only time business relationships between corporate entities and associations such as sports clubs prove to be fruitful for both parties is when the partnership adheres to strict corporate governance practices.

“A successful partnership will require transparency and accountability during its application, as well as the formative stages. But ultimately, this kind of relationship is that of trust,” Kantema-Goamas said.

She concluded by saying her ministry will continue to devise strategies to advocate for the sports industry as one of the initiatives to empower the youth.

Meanwhile, Steve Hamunyela of PST BET said there are many golden opportunities within Namibian football, hence the need for a proper mindset and boldness.

“Civics displayed the type of boldness we were looking for in a team. They knocked very hard on our doors and presented us with a very impressive proposal which we found mutually beneficial for both parties. We are positive that this sponsorship will assist them to become more effective and efficient,” he said.

The sponsorship will cover the club’s operations.

Source: Namibia Press Agency