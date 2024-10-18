Cleanergy Solutions invests N.dollars 200 million locally



Walvis bay: The Cleanergy Solutions project , a partnership between Ohlthaver and List Group and CMB . TECH , has spent about N . dollars 200 million on local suppliers since its inception in 2021 . The funds , according to Ohlthaver and List Cleanergy Development Committee member Eike Krafft , were amongst others used on the clearing of the plant ‘ s site , logistics , internet service providers , security providers and installations that were done at the plant . The company aims to reduce carbon emissions and contribute to the global efforts to combat climate change , aligning with Namibia ‘ s green energy goals . The N . dollars 500 million pilot project in Walvis Bay includes hydrogen production , a public refuelling station , and a Hydrogen Academy for training local professionals . The refuelling station , which began operations in 2023 , is Africa ‘ s first hydrogen refuelling hub designed to decarbonise port logistics in partnership with Namport . This project includes a 5MW electrolyser and a 5MW

h battery . Krafft told journalists during a media tour on Thursday that 150 locals were involved during the construction phase , and that eight Namibians are directly employed at Cleanergy Solutions . ‘ This is an industry that doesn ‘ t extract finance resources from anywhere . We are not taking diamonds or minerals from anywhere . We are using the sun and desalinated water so we are not taking anything away from Namibia , but bringing technology and job opportunities to the country and creating some local associated industries ,’ Krafft said.

Source:The Namibia News Agency