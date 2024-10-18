Cleanergy Solutions to produce green hydrogen early next year



Walvis bay: Cleanergy Solutions says the much – anticipated arrival of a multi – million dollar electrolyser in December will see the official commencement of the production of green hydrogen by February next year . This was announced on Thursday by Ohlthaver and List Cleanergy Development Committee member Eike Krafft , during a media tour of the plant in Walvis Bay . Cleanergy Solutions Namibia is a groundbreaking partnership between Ohlthaver and List Group and CMB . TECH , focused on green hydrogen production . According to Krafft the plant , although not producing hydrogen locally yet , has imported hydrogen that is used to test their equipment , the compressors and the plant ‘ s storage capacity . Established in 2021 , the project ‘ s flagship facility includes a 10 – hectare solar park with over 7 000 solar panels . Krafft also announced plans to develop 2 000 hectares of land in Arandis for 1GW of solar energy generation and 500MW of hydrogen production . This , he stressed , is because of weather

challenges experienced in Walvis Bay . ‘ The location we are currently in is not the best option for solar as it is close to the ocean , sometimes we have fog and sand stones . For now it works because we are not a commercial entity yet , but for the bigger project we will go further inland to Arandis because Arandis has no fog and has very little sandstorms compared to Walvis Bay ,’ Krafft explained . The facility , according to the Namibia Investment Promotion Board ( NIPDB ), is the first hydrogen production and refuelling station in Africa , with hydrogen used for dual fuel technology in trucks . ‘ The company aims to reduce carbon emissions and contribute to the global efforts to combat climate change , aligning with Namibia ‘ s green energy goals ,’ NIPDB spokesperson , Catherine Shipushu said.

Source:The Namibia News Agency