Grealish Joins Everton on Loan



Windhoek: Uganda head coach Morley Byekwaso has said he is determined to lead the Cranes past the group stage at the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) for the first time. Uganda have failed to progress beyond the group stage in all six of their previous appearances at the tournament.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Byekwaso told Xinhua that, after opening with a defeat to Algeria before bouncing back with victories over Guinea and Niger, his side is focused on securing a decisive win against South Africa in their final Group C match to seal a quarterfinal berth. “We know that we have a lot of responsibility on our hands, and the football-loving Ugandans cannot wait to see the team advance to the later stages. The team is working hard to break this jinx,” said Byekwaso.





Co-hosts Uganda began their campaign with a 3-0 loss to 2023 finalists Algeria but rebounded with a 3-0 win over Guinea and a 2-0 victory against Niger. They will face South Africa in a decisive match on Aug. 18. Byekwaso acknowledged the team’s slow start but praised the growing momentum and strong home support. “We know we still have a very tough hurdle ahead of us, but our first goal is to try and qualify for the quarterfinal,” he said. “With the tournament being co-hosted here in Uganda, this is the best time to break the CHAN jinx. We are confident and will keep relying on the fans, who have been wonderful.”





Team captain Allan Okello, who has scored twice in three matches, echoed the coach’s optimism. “We are united and determined as a team to advance to the later stages of this tournament,” said Okello.





Co-hosts Tanzania are the only side to have already booked a place in the quarterfinals after winning all three of their matches, while Kenya lead Group A ahead of a decisive clash with Zambia in Nairobi. The CHAN tournament, contested by players active in domestic leagues, has attracted 19 teams this year. Senegal are the defending champions.

