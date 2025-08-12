Grealish Joins Everton on Loan



Windhoek: Fluminense has completed the signing of Colombian forward Santiago Moreno from Portland Timbers, the Brazilian Serie A club said on Tuesday. The 25-year-old agreed to a deal that runs until December 2029, with Portland having reportedly agreed to receive a transfer fee of 5.2 million euros (around six million U.S. dollars).





According to Namibia Press Agency, Moreno expressed his excitement about joining the team, stating, “My family and I are very excited to be here at Fluminense. I hope to be able to perform at the level that this great club demands.” Moreno, who predominantly plays on the right wing, made 146 appearances for Portland and scored 22 goals following his 2021 move from America de Cali.





He has been capped twice for Colombia’s national team, having made his international debut in a 2-0 friendly win over Paraguay in November 2022.

