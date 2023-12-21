Commander appeals for support for police officers during festive season operations

OMUTHIYA: Namibian Police Force (NamPol) commander for the Oshikoto Region, Commissioner Theopoline Kalompo-Nashikaku, has called on private companies to donate food to the police during the festive season. Kalompo-Nashikaku was speaking at Omuthiya on Wednesday after receiving a donation of food items from the owner of Okaale Complex, Helena Nekomba. She urged other companies to emulate the example. 'We have 11 teams camping in the bush, trying to stop theft and the smuggling of illicit items in or through Oshikoto. The officers have taken their own food in order to meet the government halfway' the commander said. She expressed her gratitude to the companies that have supported the police in similar ways so far. 'We are grateful to Dundee for giving us food in the amount of N.dollars 37 000, as well as the Rani Group of Companies in Omuthiya that also brought us food,' she stated. Several private individuals have also provided water to the Namibian Police Force. Kalompo-Nashikaku said their aim is to d eliver on the force's promises of zero fatalities on the roads, zero stock theft, and zero serious incidents. 'We have been on the ground since 17 November 2023 and will remain on the ground until the situation normalises,' Kalompo-Nashikaku said. Nekomba, meanwhile, said she donated the food items because of the positive work of the police. 'They do not know us but they are fighting for us while they are starving, so let us help them,' she said. Nekomba donated an ox, 10 kilogrammes of fish, 100 loaves of bread, and 240 cans of cooldrink. Source: The Namibia Press Agency