Completion of Viana General Hospital work set for December

Construction work on the Viana General Hospital is at 82 per cent and could be finished by December of this year.

This was announced Saturday during a working visit by the President of the Republic João Lourenço to the infrastructure, during which he received explanations about the progress of the work.

When it is completed, the reference hospital unit in this district will have capacity for 356 beds, including 34 cots, according to data from the Ministry of Health's Studies and Planning Office, to which ANGOP had access.

Estimated at 125.5 million euros, the hospital unit will be able to employ 1,200 staff, including doctors, nurses, imaging and laboratory technicians.

The project, located in the urban district of Zango, in the municipality of Viana, is at 86 per cent complete.

Under construction since August 2021, the facility is being built on an area of 25,000 square metres and will have five operating theatres, eight inpatient wards, a centralised diagnostic centre, among other services.

The emergency service will include obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, orthopedics and general medicine.

Outpatient consultations will include general medicine, cardiology, neurology, ENT, ophthalmology, orthopaedics/traumatology, gynaecology/obstetrics, stomatology, urology, general surgery, anaesthesiology and oncology.

The Viana General Hospital will also have an endoscopy service, laboratories, imaging, dialysis, an operating theatre and rehabilitation and therapy.

With more than two million inhabitants, Viana is one of the most populous municipalities in Luanda province and has the greatest shortage of health facilities

