Cotton Futures Surge in Zhengzhou Trading

Zhengzhou: Cotton futures closed higher Tuesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE). The most active cotton contract for May 2025 delivery gained 125 yuan (about 17.39 U.S. dollars) to close at 13,600 yuan per tonne.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 328,318.0 lots with a turnover of 22.28 billion yuan. China, being the world’s largest producer, consumer, and exporter of textiles, listed cotton futures on the ZCE in June 2004, allowing cotton-related enterprises to hedge against price risk effectively.

