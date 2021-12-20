COVID-19: Namibia records 1 236 new cases and one death

Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, has announced that Namibia on Saturday recorded 1 263 new COVID-19 cases and one death, bringing total deaths in the country to 3 582.

In the daily update issued Sunday, Shangula said the new cases formed part of 6 366 results and represented a 19.8 per cent positivity ratio, with a sex distribution of 643 females and 620 males aged between one month and 88 years.

The Khomas Region recorded the highest number of cases at 522, followed by Erongo with 272 and Otjozondjupa with 132 cases. The ||Kharas Region recorded 109 cases, Kunene 67, Omaheke 48, Omusati 34, Oshana 29, Hardap 21, Ohangwena 15, Oshikoto 12 cases and the Kavango West and Zambezi regions, one case each.

Among the confirmed cases are 101 learners, 11 teachers, 34 healthcare workers and 13 students.

Of the new cases, 35 have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 104 are fully vaccinated, while 1 086, or 86 per cent, of the new cases are unvaccinated. Thirty-eight vaccinated people did not specify the number of doses received.

Shangula further reported that 1 055 new recoveries were recorded, bringing total recoveries in the country to 127 369.

The number of active cases on Saturday increased to 8 032, of which 200 were hospitalised and 16 admitted to intensive care units (ICU). Nine of the hospitalised cases received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 23 are fully vaccinated, while none of the cases in ICU have been vaccinated.

The minister also reported that by Saturday, 397 025 people had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. A total of 1 056 are children aged 12 to 17 years.

Of the total number, 100 196 had received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, while 234 962 adults had received two doses of other vaccines.

A total 335 158 people had completed their vaccination, which translates to 22.3 per cent of the target population, while 1 514 people have received their third Sinopharm jab.

Shangula noted that the ministry recorded a number of 1 263 new cases out of 6 366 results, which demonstrates that there is intense community transmission taking place.

“It also demonstrates laxity in observance of public health measures. The responsibility for prevention of new infections lie with individual members of society. I again call for individuals to get vaccinated and to observe public health measures without fail,” said Shangula.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency