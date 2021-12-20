Geingob commiserates with Von Finckenstein’s family

President Hage Geingob on Friday extended a message of condolences to the family of the former mayor of Windhoek, Dr Björn Graf Finck von Finckenstein who died on Friday morning at age 63.

In his message of condolences shared with the media, Geingob said the nation and the Swapo Party lost a talented and dynamic business leader who played a vital role in shaping the trajectory of the City of Windhoek and the development of its residents.

“Upon our return from exile, as a Swapo member, he provided us with medical treatment, for which we shall be grateful, his passing is indeed more devastating and difficult for all of us to accept because he passed away at an age when he could still contribute to the development of our country. As a nation, we shall draw strength and inspiration from his exceptional contributions in favour of a better city. On behalf of the people and the government, I wish to extend sincere condolences to his wife, the children, the entire family, comrades and friends,” Geingob said.

Dr Von Finckenstein studied medicine and was awarded a Dr med PhD. In December 1992, he became the chairperson of the Windhoek City Executive and from 1995 to 1998, he was the mayor of Windhoek.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency