Namibia’s wildlife population amongst the healthiest: Shifeta

Minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism Pohamba Shifeta has refuted reports that Namibia’s wildlife is declining, saying the country is amongst those with the healthiest wildlife species in the world.

Shifeta’s statement follows a recent report by South African online newspaper Daily Maverick, which said Namibia’s much-touted wildlife conservation is on the decline as larger species such as elephants, lions, zebras and oryx, particularly in the northern areas, are in decline.

The report also said many rural communities in Community-Based Natural Resources Management (CBNRM) areas were found to be in worse condition than before independence.

In a recent interview with Nampa, Shifeta said Namibia has a large wildlife population which in some cases is more than the carrying capacity of their habitat, especially when it comes to the elephant population.

“We do not know what to do with the large population of elephants we have in the north-east, north-west and north. The report is devoid of truth because our wildlife species is healthy,” he noted.

Shifeta indicated that Namibia’s elephant population grew from less than 7 000 at independence to more than 25 000, noting that the elephant population grows at about 3.3 per cent yearly.

He also said conservation of all wildlife is paramount for Namibia as it is incorporated in the constitution and Government has reinforced community involvement through the CBNRM conservation model, adding that rural development continues to be “a profound success.”

Source: The Namibian Press Agency