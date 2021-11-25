COVID-19: Namibia records 15 new cases and two deaths

Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, has announced that Namibia on Tuesday recorded 15 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths, bringing total deaths in the country to 3 571.

In an update issued Wednesday, Shangula said the new cases represented a one per cent positivity ratio and had a gender distribution of eight males and seven females aged between 22 and 85 years.

The Khomas Region recorded the highest number of cases at seven, followed by Kavango East with three cases, while the ||Kharas, Oshana, Omusati, Otjozondjupa and Zambezi regions all recorded one case each.

Of the confirmed cases, one was a student. Two people had received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while four are fully vaccinated.

Namibia on Tuesday had 85 active cases of which eight were hospitalised, and one person was admitted to an intensive care unit.

Four people were reported to have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 125 458 by Tuesday.

The minister also reported that a cumulative 358 599 people had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Tuesday, of which 74 194 had received the single dose Janssen & Johnson vaccine, while 224 309 people had received two doses. A total of 298 503 people had therefore completed their vaccination.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency