COVID-19: Namibia records 98 new cases, nine deaths

Health and Social Services Minister, Dr Kalumbi Shangula has announced that Namibia recorded 98 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Giving the COVID-19 update on Sunday, Shangula said Namibia also recorded nine new COVID-19 deaths in the Oshikuku, Windhoek, Nkurenkuru, Gobabis and Okongo districts.

By Saturday, the number of confirmed cases in the country stood at 123 581, while 3 342 people have succumbed to the virus.

The Omaheke Region recorded the highest number of positive cases at 24, followed by ||Kharas at 23, Khomas 17, Oshikoto 10, Hardap eight, Erongo six, Kavango East five, Otjozondjupa three, while Oshana and Ohangwena each recorded one case.

The health minister noted that the new confirmed cases include 46 learners, three teachers and one healthcare worker.

Of the confirmed cases, four were reported to have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while another two had been fully vaccinated.

Active cases on Saturday stood at 2 143, of which 210 were hospitalised, with 41 in intensive care units.

Furthermore, 743 new recoveries were announced, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 118 085.

As of Saturday, 200 119 persons had received their first dose of the AstraZeneca or Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines and 95 904 had received their second doses.

Source: Namibia Press Agency