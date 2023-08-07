CoW to facilitate a workshop on disaster resilience scorecard for cities

A workshop on the Disaster Resilience Scorecard for Cities, aimed at promoting catastrophe risk reduction and designing resilient development in response to challenges posed by a swiftly changing urban environment, is starting here on Tuesday.

The three-day workshop, to be facilitated by the City of Windhoek in conjunction with the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) Regional Office for Africa and GIZ Resilience Initiative Africa (RIA), will run until Thursday.

CoW in a media statement on Monday said the workshop seeks to familiarise participants with the ‘Making Cities Resilient 2030’ initiative and its tools, materials, and approaches that improve catastrophe resilience.

The workshop will provide a platform for experts and officials to develop and implement disaster risk reduction action plans based on Making Cities Resilient: 10 Essentials for Building Resilient Cities, as well as to strengthen the link between national-level disaster risk reduction planning and local-level implementation.

It also intends to establish an environment in which participants may share practices and engage in in-depth learning opportunities, according to the statement.

The workshop will further educate local government officials and stakeholders with the skills and knowledge they need to build and implement disaster risk reduction (DRR) strategies and action plans that are consistent with DRR strategies and the Sendai Framework.

“It is critical to have stakeholder support in order to achieve our country’s catastrophe risk reduction goals. As a result, we respectfully ask that our partners and stakeholders support our initiatives in this area. By working together, we can assure sustainable development and create a safer future,” it stated.

