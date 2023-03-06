CoW wins Kavango West darts tourney

The City of Windhoek won the 2nd Kavango West Champ of Champ Floating Trophy Darts Open Tournament here over the weekend.

The Kavango West Namibian Police (NamPol) Lion Darts Club hosted the 2nd Kavango West Champ of Champ Floating Trophy Darts Open Tournament from Friday to Saturday night.

Police inspector in the Kavango West Region Joao Kapona told Nampa on Monday eight teams from three regions took part in the tournament - Kavango West, Khomas and Oshana.

“The City of Windhoek team came in first place followed by Kavango West A in second and Ray-Mal team from Khomas in third place,” he said.

There were six categories in which teams could take part. These were male team games, female team games, male doubles, female doubles, male singles and female singles.

The games were sponsored by Raymond O’Malley from Ray-Mal Engineering who was also the patron of the tournament, Kapona said.

O’Malley encouraged the youth to get involved in the sport of darts so that they stay away from the streets and also enhance their mathematical skills.

Kavango West NamPol Regional Commander, Commissioner Julia Sakuwa-Neo who officially launched the games on Friday said sport teaches dedication and discipline.

She added that although competition is healthy, it is also difficult and requires a certain level of maturity, congratulating the winning team.

The City of Windhoek won a trophy and various cash prizes in different categories.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency