Crurated Launches First of its Kind Virtual Cellars for Gifting French and Italian Wines This Holiday Season and Beyond

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With an eye on innovation in the wine industry, Crurated, a blockchain and member-based wine community, has launched virtual cellars for gifting wines this holiday season and beyond. This first of its kind program lets members gift French and Italian fine wines from the platform that are stored in the Crurated cellar in Burgundy and available virtually. Wines for gifting start at 50 Euro and come with a complimentary Explorer Membership and a virtual cellar that allows the recipient to view their wines and ship to many countries across the globe. The wines are authenticated and traced via blockchain technology and come straight from the Domaine.

“While our members can give from their personal Crurated cellars, we’ve also added a full range of French and Italian wines that are perfect for gift giving,” said Alfonso de Gaetano, Founder of Crurated. “This new program makes last minute gifting easy. No stores to visit or shipping to do because the gift is instantaneously available and can be shipped out when the recipient is ready to enjoy their wine.”

“Our direct-to-consumer partnership with Crurated ensures that any and all wine lovers have the opportunity to gain access to our wines,” said Charles Lachaux, Burgundy’s most forward-thinking winemaker. “This new offering will help to foster a larger community of oenophiles and is the perfect gift not only for the holidays but any time of the year.”

In addition to selections from a member’s personal cellar additional wines are available for purchase from Crurated producers from regions including Barolo and Burgundy to Tuscany and beyond.

Each gift comes with a complimentary and upgradable Explorer Membership with benefits that include:

Access to discovery collections that highlight the unique styles of various regions and producers

Blockchain certificate on all bottles

Complimentary storage up to 50 bottles

Maximum Barrel allocation 3L

No Buyer’s premium

More details on Crurated Memberships can be found here: https://crurated.com/levels/ .

About Crurated

Launched in 2021 with an emphasis on France and Italy, Crurated is a membership-based wine community designed to connect connoisseurs directly with world-class producers. A team of specialists provides personalized services and authentic experiences, while Crurated’s seamless logistics service guarantees quality and provenance thanks to secure wine cellar storage and innovative blockchain technology. For more on Crurated, visit crurated.com.

