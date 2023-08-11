Cunene: Head of State visits future General Hospital works

Angolan president João Lourenço Friday assessed the construction works of the new General Hospital of Ondjiva, in southern Cunene province, with current execution standing at 84.7 percent.

The infrastructure, with planned capacity for 220 beds and estimated at 52 million euros, including equipment, is expected to start operating in the first quarter of 2024.

There are few works left to complete some parts of the physical structure, the general coordinator of the supervision of the contract, Cundissa Neto, told the press.

The Secretary of State for the Hospital Leonardo Inocêncio praised the progress of the work and said that the physical execution stands at 84.7% while the financial is 74.17%.

The establishment will replace the old General Hospital, affected by fire in October 2020 that completely damaged the surgery area and the oxygen storage division.

The President João Lourenço also visited the municipality of Cuvelai, where he learned about the works on the Ndúe and Calucuve dams, under construction as part of the structuring projects to combat drought

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)