Defending champions knocked out of Newspaper Cup



Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup 2023 champions in the football division, Kavango West, were eliminated from the competition after an 1-1 draw against Kunene on Saturday.

The 22nd edition of the Under-20 competition, which is now comprised of netball and football, is being held at Legare Stadium in Gobabis from 29 March to 01 April 2024.

Kavango West opened their matches of the competition on Friday with a 2-1 win against their neighbours Kavango East but went on to lose 1-0 against Oshana in their second match on Friday evening.

In their third match of the competition on Saturday morning Kavango West crossed horns with the Kunene region. The former champions’ only hope of going through to the next round was through a win and with the hope that Kavango East and Oshana played to a draw.

In a turn of fortunes, the defending champions saw their chances of reaching the semi-finals slip away as their neighbours Kavango East outclassed Oshana with a 1-0 scoreline to finish at the top of the group with six points.

Kavango West and Oshana both finished with four points, and only the group winners advanced to the next round.

With the group stages completed, Kavango East and Oshikoto, have advanced to the next round of the competition. However, Omusati and Omaheke, who also reached the next round on Friday night, are currently under investigation for using ineligible players. They may face suspension from the competition.

Kavango West won the football division of the competition in 2023, while Khomas won the netball section in the 21st edition that was held in Otjiwarongo, Otjozondjupa Region.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency