Deployment of Otjozondjupa Election Teams Begins for Upcoming Elections.



Otjiwarongo: The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) in the Otjozondjupa Region has initiated the deployment of its election teams across various constituencies in preparation for the Presidential and National Assembly Elections scheduled for Wednesday. The deployment commenced on Monday, focusing on the Tsumkwe, Okakarara, Omatako, and Okahandja constituencies.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Victoria Amutenya, the Regional Electoral Officer for Otjozondjupa, confirmed the ongoing deployment process in an interview. She stated that the teams for the remaining constituencies, namely Otavi, Grootfontein, and Otjiwarongo, would be deployed by Tuesday, ensuring all areas are covered in time for the elections.

The ECN has designated the Otavi Police Station warehouse for storing both sensitive and non-sensitive election materials. This includes ballot boxes, ballot books, computers, and blue ink boxes. Representatives from political parties, including Swapo and the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC), we

re present during the deployment to document the serial numbers and quantities of these materials, ensuring transparency and accountability.

Victoria Amutenya expressed confidence in the region’s preparedness for the elections, with voting set to take place from 07h00 to 21h00 on Wednesday.