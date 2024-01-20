Divundu Correctional Facility receives mobile storage unit

RUNDU: The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) on Friday donated a mobile storage unit to the Divundu Correctional Facility in the Kavango East Region, to enhance food storage. In a joint media statement issued here on Saturday WFP Country Director Dr George Fedha said with a combined storage capacity of 450 metric tonnes, the storage unit will provide essential support to the Divundu Correctional Facility which is recognised as one of the largest Namibia Correctional Services (NCS) producing farm in the country. The storage will be utilized to store maize and wheat grains which will undergo processing to produce maize meal, bread flour and bread. The resulting food products will be distributed to Correctional institutions countrywide as well as to selected Namibia police stations, he said. Fedha said this efficient system aims to minimise food waste and guarantees a consistent supply of food rations to inmates. 'To address issues of food waste, the WFP has been exploring possibilities for increasi ng food storage facilities for the Namibian government, leveraging its experience as the world's largest humanitarian organization and the lead on logistics and supply for the United Nations system,' he said. Accepting the donation, Commissioner General of the NCS Raphael Hamunyela pledged to utilize the storage unit efficiently, ensuring that it contributes to the sustainable management of its supplies. Source:The Namibia Press Agency