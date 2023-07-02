Don tasks ABU Alumni to re-brand institution

Prof. Suleiman Ambali, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Management Services, University of Ilorin, has called on Alumni Association of the Ahmadu Bello University, (ABU) Zaria, to re-brand the institution to its former glory.

Ambali made the call in Ilorin while delivering a lecture during a Cocktail Party for Achievers, organised by ABU Alumni Association, Kwara Branch.

He stated that it was necessary for alumni to remember and give back to their alma mater, for its development and promotion of national values.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ABU, Zaria was established in 1962 as the University of Northern Nigeria.

It was founded and named after Ahmadu Bello, first premier of Northern Nigeria.

Ambali emphasised the need to give back to the alma mater, saying that it would foster a sense of duty, feeling a sense of home and pride.

He explained that since the world is already a global village, alumni’s philanthropic support provides the chance to continue affiliation and improve their alma mater.

The don commended the association for bringing about unity and ensuring that members pull in resources to help the less-privileged in the society.

Earlier in his welcome address, Alhaji AbdulRahman Olawale-Solagberu, the Chairman of the association in Kwara explained that the association had fostered togetherness and unity amongst members.

He added that the goal of the members goal is to help in various disciplines and also assist in furthering the mandate of their alma mater.

Olawale-Solagberu who described ABU as “naturally ahead”, said their vision is to see products of the institution continue to impact the nation positively.

He also appealed for funding in establishing a beffiting secretariat for the association.

According to him, the association is exploring ways to offer assistance to retired members and cover health insurance as well as further education of members.

NAN reports that sidelines of the activities included awards of excellence to some members who have distinguished themselves in their various fields.

Some of the awardees included Sen. Sadiq Suleiman, representing Kwara North senatorial district, Prof Shuaib Oba, Former Vice-Chancellor of University of Ilorin.

Others are: Prof. Aishat Gobir, the Pioneer Provost of the College of Medicine, Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila-Orangun, Osun and Isa Manzuma, the former NBA Chairman, llorin Branch.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria