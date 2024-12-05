DR Congo on High Alert Due to Mysterious Epidemic Causing Over 70 Deaths.



KINSHASA: The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is currently on “maximum alert” following the emergence of a mysterious disease that has resulted in the deaths of more than 70 individuals, as announced by DRC Public Health Minister Roger Kamba. The minister disclosed during a press briefing in Kinshasa that the disease, which has yet to be identified, has been affecting the Panzi area of Kwango Province, located in the southwestern part of the country. Since October, the epidemic has impacted 382 people, manifesting symptoms that resemble those of the flu.

According to Namibia Press Agency, 71 deaths have been reported, with 27 occurring in health facilities and 44 in local communities. Despite the fatalities, approximately 300 people have successfully recovered from the illness. Apollinaire Yumba, the provincial health minister, had earlier reported to local media that 131 deaths had been recorded from November 10 “to date.”

Minister Kamba emphasized the seriousness of the situation by stating, “We ar

e on maximum alert,” and classified the situation as an epidemic requiring vigilant monitoring. He noted that the disease appears to be respiratory in nature, aligning with the onset of seasonal flu, which spans from October to March, peaking in December.

Kamba also considered the possibility of COVID-19, though he pointed out that the mortality rate of the current outbreak is significantly higher than that typically observed with COVID-19. He mentioned that these are preliminary hypotheses pending further results from ongoing sample analyses. Efforts to contain the disease have been challenging due to inadequate medical and logistical resources in the affected areas.

To address the outbreak, specialized intervention teams have been dispatched to the region to ascertain the nature of the disease. “We are still waiting for the first results,” Kamba remarked, underscoring the urgency and uncertainty surrounding the situation.