Drowning victim’s body retrieved at Orange River

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) at Aussenkehr on Sunday retrieved the body of the 40-year-old man who allegedly drowned at the Orange River early in July.

NamPol’s crime investigations coordinator for the ||Kharas Region, Deputy Commissioner Nikodemus Mbango, told Nampa on Tuesday that the body of Mikel Muyambo Shingereshu was retrieved on Sunday at around 17h00, with the help of the South Africa Police Services after a 22-day search.

On 15 July, it is alleged that the deceased and his girlfriend went to collect pods from a tree along the Orange River on the fatal day.

“While the girlfriend and the kids waited along the river, the man went on a canoe to load the 16 bags of pods. On his way back, the canoe capsized in the middle of the river. The man screamed for help but drowned,” Mbango said.

He added that the deceased’s remains were taken to the Noordoewer Police Mortuary and will further be taken to Keetmanshoop for an autopsy.

The deceased’s next of kin have been informed and police investigation continues.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency