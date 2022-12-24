Dune 7 reopens to public

The popular Dune 7 facilities have reopened to the public again since its temporary closure earlier this month to allow for the renovation and reconstruction of existing and new facilities.

Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism spokesperson Romeo Muyunda in a media release issued on Friday stated that the facilities would be open from Saturday, 24 December, in time for Christmas Eve festivities.

According to Muyunda, the ministry with co-funding from the Game Products Trust Fund renovated the existing ablution facilities and constructed two new ones, renovated and upgraded braai facilities and constructed five new ones, erected a cable fence for the recreational area, and constructed an entrance gate and reception office.

“Dune 7 is a popular attraction area in the Dorob National Park to both local and foreign visitors. The management of this recreational area has been difficult for the ministry due to vandalism and litter being the main problems. The ablution facilities and other infrastructure at the recreational area had been vandalised to the point where they were non-functional, costing significant amounts of money to repair,” he explained.

The spokesperson added that the upgrade of the facility and infrastructure will now enable the ministry to implement and charge park entry fees at Dune 7 as approved and gazetted in 2021.

The approved fees are as follows: No charge for Namibians under the age of 16; no charge for children under the age of 8 for all nationals, while Namibians over the age of 16 will be charged N.dollars 50.

Visitors who are from SADC countries and over the age of 8 and not exceeding 16 years will be charged N.dollars 50 whereas visitors from other countries over the age of 8 and not exceeding 16 years will be charged N.dollars 100 per person.

Visitors from SADC countries over the age of 16 will pay N.dollars 100 and visitors from other countries over the age of 16 will be required to pay a fee of N.dollars 150.

The facilities will operate from 08h00 to 19h00 every day.

The ministry has urged visitors to Dune 7 recreational area to take good care of the new and renovated facilities.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency