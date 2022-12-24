Eighteen miners have been trapped
Summary
Eighteen miners have been trapped underground after a gold mine in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region collapsed today, the regional emergency management department said.
A total of 40 people were working underground when the accident occurred at around 13h40pm in Yining County under Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture.
Twenty-two miners have been lifted out safely.
A rescue operation is underway to retrieve the remaining miners.
XINHUA
Source: The Namibian Press Agency