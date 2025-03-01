Hot News :

Namibians Flock to Heroes Acre to Bid Nujoma Farewell

Chinese Blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" Shatters Records, Now 7th on All-Time Global Box Office Chart

Overseas Cambodian Laborers Remit 2.95 Billion USD in 2024

Serbia's GDP Grows 3.9 Percent in 2024: Preliminary Data Released

Landslide Claims Six Lives in Southern Afghanistan's Uruzgan

China's Non-Manufacturing PMI Rises to 50.4 in February

Duplantis Sets New World Pole Vault Record for 11th Time

Clermont-Ferrand: Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis set a new world record with a winning height of 6.27 meters at the All Star Perche event in Clermont-Ferrand, France, marking the 11th time he has broken the world pole vault record.



According to Namibia Press Agency, at the World Athletics Indoor Tour silver meeting, Duplantis began his competition at 5.65m. The 25-year-old athlete cleared 5.91m and 6.02m on his first attempts. After securing victory by clearing 6.07m, he set the bar to 6.27m and successfully vaulted over it on his first attempt, surpassing his previous record set at the Diamond League meeting in Silesia, Poland last August by one centimeter.



Duplantis has now broken the world record twice in Clermont-Ferrand, having previously achieved a height of 6.22m in the French city two years ago, marking his sixth world record at the time.

