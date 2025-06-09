Prominent U.S. Economist Calls for Greater Dialogue Between West and Global Communities



Nicosia: The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) will, as of Tuesday, start reprinting and issuing duplicate voter cards for the Otjiwarongo and Grootfontein constituencies by-elections, in the Otjozondjupa Region.





According to Namibia Press Agency, ECN’s Otjozondjupa Regional Voter Education Officer, Beatrice Sililo, informed that only individuals with lost or damaged voter cards will be eligible to receive duplicates. The process is scheduled to take place from 10 June until 12 June 2025 at the designated constituencies, operating from 08h00 to 17h00 on these days.





Sililo emphasized the importance for applicants to bring along a police declaration and an original identity card. She assured that the procedure is straightforward and swift due to the pre-captured details in the ECN system. As soon as an applicant’s name is entered into the computer, their information will appear on the screen, allowing ECN officials to print the new card immediately.





The voter population in the Otjiwarongo Constituency stands at approximately 27,870 eligible voters, while Grootfontein Constituency has around 18,231. The upcoming by-elections are set for 17 June 2025, following the departure of former constituency councillors Marlayn Mbakera of Otjiwarongo and Elder Filipe of Grootfontein to join parliament on 21 March 2025.

