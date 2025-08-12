Grealish Joins Everton on Loan



Windhoek: The Employment Equity Commission (EEC) has summoned 13 employers to appear before a review panel this week over non-compliance with the Affirmative Action (Employment) Act of 1998.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the hearings, scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday in Windhoek, will be open to the public as per the Act’s regulations. Relevant employers-those with 10 or more employees-are legally required to implement affirmative action measures and submit annual reports to the commission.





The statement, however, said the commission disapproved of the reports submitted by these 13 employers for not meeting the Act’s requirements. The EEC has issued summonses to address these deficiencies and has the authority to initiate criminal charges against employers for non-compliance, which is considered an offence under the law.





It explained that a review panel, convened under Section 35 of the Act, will assess whether genuine efforts are being made to implement fair and equitable employment practices. It will also serve as a platform to mediate and persuade employers to rectify shortcomings in their reports.





‘The public hearings support the objectives of the Affirmative Action Act, which seeks to redress historical imbalances and promote fair and equitable employment practices across all sectors of the economy,’ the statement read.





The commission reaffirmed its commitment to addressing historical inequalities, increasing the representation of previously disadvantaged groups, and fostering inclusivity, diversity, and non-discrimination in the workplace.





Employers appearing before the panel on Wednesday include Salt Company, Precision Fuel Services, the Ministry of Higher Education, Technology and Innovation, Shilongo Leather Works, the Na’an ku se Foundation, Inter Africa Security Services, and Asco Car Hire and Explore Africa Travel.





Thursday’s session will include the Namibia National Training Organisation, Court Helicopters, Gmundner Lodge, the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform, Synergy Foods, and the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade.





The review panel is expected to issue binding final orders on the reports, with no provision for appeal.

