ECN defends decision to award ballot printing tender to Ren-Form



WINDHOEK: The Electoral Commission of Namibia ( ECN ) has dismissed concerns about its decision to award the contract for the procurement of ballot papers for the 2024 general elections to a South African company . In a statement on Friday , the commission labelled the claims by political parties questioning the integrity of the contract award to Ren – Form CC as ‘ malicious and baseless ‘. Chief Electoral Officer Peter Shaama said on Friday that the decision to award the contract to Ren – Form CC was made following a thorough and rigorous evaluation process that adhered to the laws governing procurement . He said factors considered included compliance with technical requirements , cost – effectiveness , reliability , and the ability to meet strict timelines . The decision to handpick the company was criticised by the opposition parties , with some threatening to take the commission to court . Parties including the Popular Democratic Movement and Independent Patriots for Change have accused ECN of failing to

do due diligence by awarding a contract to a company ‘ being investigated for inflating prices ‘. Media reports claim that Ren – Form is being investigated for inflating election – related materials supplied for the 2023 general elections in Zimbabwe . Shaama expressed that such allegations are being circulated to undermine public trust in Namibia ‘ s electoral process . ‘ These allegations , intended to discredit the commission and undermine public confidence in the electoral process , are false and misleading . Such unfounded claims are made to cast a shadow on the integrity of Namibia ‘ s electoral system , which the commission will not allow ,’ he said . Shaama added that the contract awarded to Ren – Form for the printing of ballot papers is N . dollars 6 259 686 , contradicting claims of a N . dollars 1 billion figure circulating in some media reports . He further emphasised that the company boasts a solid track record of printing ballot papers for over 70 elections on the continent in the past 20 years

. ‘ We wish to categorically state that there is no evidence whatsoever to substantiate any claims of corruption or misconduct in this process . Should any party or individual possess concrete evidence of wrongdoing , we challenge them to present it through the appropriate channels . The commission will not tolerate baseless accusations meant to discredit our work ,’ Shaama cautioned

Source: The Namibia Press Agency