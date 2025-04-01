ECN Initiates Preparations for Otjiwarongo and Grootfontein By-Elections



Otjiwarongo: The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) has detailed its preparations for the upcoming by-elections in the Otjiwarongo and Grootfontein constituencies in the Otjozondjupa Region, which are set to occur before July this year.

According to Namibia Press Agency, ECN’s Otjozondjupa Regional Electoral Officer, Victoria Amutenya, explained that the need for these by-elections arose due to the resignations of Elder Filipe of Grootfontein and Marlayn Mbakera of Otjiwarongo from the Otjozondjupa Regional Council on 20 March 2025. Both have since transitioned to roles as Members of Parliament. “The two former constituency councillors resigned from their positions at the Otjozondjupa Regional Council on 20 March 2025 and our offices were notified on the same day,” Amutenya stated.

The ECN has commenced voter education initiatives in preparation for supplementary voter registration, which started on 24 March 2025 and will continue through 12 April 2025 in both Grootfontein and Otjiwarongo. Amutenya also

mentioned that training sessions for ECN officials, focusing on the supplementary voter registration process for newly eligible 18-year-olds and residents who have moved to these areas, are scheduled for 05 to 08 April 2025.

The voter registration period is set to occur from 10 to 12 April 2025 in the respective constituencies. The voting date is expected to be in June, as the by-elections are required to be conducted within 90 days of 20 March 2025. “The exact date will be announced by the president as per the ECN laws,” Amutenya noted.

According to 2024 ECN statistics, the Otjiwarongo Constituency currently has 27,566 registered voters, while Grootfontein has 17,898 registered voters.