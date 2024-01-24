Education ministry launches Namibia archival application

WINDHOEK: The Ministry of Education, Arts, and Culture, in conjunction with the Namibia National Commission for UNESCO, has launched the Namibia Archival Application, which will enable easy access to the country's national documentary heritage. Speaking at the occasion here Wednesday, Minister Anna Nghipondoka said this milestone is made possible by UNESCO with a total amount of N.dollars 380 000. She said the application was made possible through a dedicated collaboration between the National Archives of Namibia, the National Information Workers Association of Namibia, Mindsinaction, the University of Namibia Archives, Oniipa Church Archives, Sam Cohen Library, Namibia University of Science and Technology and various other entities committed to the preservation and promotion of Namibia's cultural legacy. ''Archives are our cultural heritage and a foundation of our national identity. They reflect our shared history, diverse traditions, and the collective journey that has brought us to where we are today. A s the custodians of this invaluable heritage, it is our duty to ensure the accessibility, protection, and preservation of these records for future generations,'' she said. The minister further noted that in today's fast-paced world of technological advancements, the Namibia Archival Application stands out as a significant leap in the country's archival capabilities which demonstrates the dedication to utilising technology to enhance access to the archival collections. ''This application is the result of a tireless effort, countless research hours, and a collaborative spirit that highlights the importance of collective action in safeguarding our cultural treasures,'' she said. The Namibia Archival Application is more than just a tool; it serves as a gateway to various archival collections, which can be accessed simultaneously while empowering researchers, historians, educators, and the general public with seamless access to Namibia's archival collections. ''Through its user-friendly interface and state-of- the-art features, this application will democratize access to historical records, making our heritage more accessible and engaging for all,'' she boasted. Source: The Namibia Press Agency