Eengodi councillor survives road accident at Okankolo



Protasius Neshuku , the councillor for the Eengodi Constituency in the Oshikoto region , survived a road accident Okankolo on Friday evening , the Namibian Police Force ( NamPol ) has confirmed . According to NamPol ‘ s crime investigations coordinator for the Oshikoto Region , Deputy Commissioner Titus Ekandjo on Saturday , the incident happened on Friday at around 23h00 at Elambo location on the D3630 gravel road in the Okankolo constituency . ” It is alleged that the driver ( Neshuku ) of a motor vehicle , a sedan with registration number from Windhoek , was driving home to Ashimbaba village from Ondangwa when he lost control over the vehicle and it left the road and bumped into some trees alongside the road before hitting a nearby fence ,” reported Ekandjo . ” The driver was traveling alone and he escaped with a complaint of neck pain and was taken to the Okankolo Health Center for medical attention.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency