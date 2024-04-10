Eid-el-Fitr: Tinubu urges sacrifice, integrity for national rebirth



President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerians to continue to make sacrifice and exhibit integrity for national development.

Tinubu said this after observing the Eid-el-Fitr prayer at the Eid Ground at Dodan Barracks on Wednesday in Lagos.

The President also called on Nigerians to continue to have faith in his government and remain patriotic citizens.

Tinubu said that the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration, aimed at bringing prosperity to Nigerians, was being diligently implemented.

Encouraging Muslims to extend the values of sacrifice and resilience beyond the fasting period, Tinubu emphasised the need for Nigerians to prioritise the exhibition of love for their country.

”The resilience and sacrifice that we have shown and made during these months should be preserved.

‘Be a kind and cheerful giver. We must love our country more than any other country, because this is the only one we have.

”We must continue to protect the integrity of our government and leadership. The Renewed Hope Agenda is alive

, well and fine, and Nigerians should continue to be very hopeful. Without hope, there is no salvation.

‘Without hope, there is no development. Without hope, there is no life. Eid Mubarak,” the President said at the end of the prayers led by the Chief Imam of Lagos State, Sheikh Sulaiman Abou-Nolla.

Earlier in his sermon, the Chief Imam urged Nigerians to shun all acts of violence, ensure peaceful co-existence, and continue to have faith in the country.

He asked those in leadership positions to remain faithful to their oaths of office and work towards alleviating the suffering of the less privileged.

”Let us not forget our brothers and sisters in Gaza and other areas of conflict,” the Chief Imam said.

He offered prayers of God’s guidance, wisdom, and protection for the President and the Lagos State government, as well as for peace and stability in the country.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria