  • September 22, 2023
Hot News :

Tuition Hike: FG appeals to students, parents as varsities resume

Ekiti Assembly calls for thorough investigation into Mohbad’s death

Information on missing child not on our table- Ebonyi Police

NYSC DG urges state govts, others to protect corps members

I’ve no excuse not to perform as minister – Jisalo

Group expresses concern over increasing cases of sickle cell in Bauchi

Ekiti Assembly calls for thorough investigation into Mohbad’s death

Share This Article:

The Ekiti House of Assembly has called for a thorough investigation into the death of Oladimeji Aloba, a hip-hop musician popularly known as Mohbad.

The assembly made the call on Wednesday while deliberating on a motion by Mr Babatunde Oke, the lawmaker representing Ikere Constituency I.

Oke, who moved the motion under matter of urgent public importance, said it was important to unravel the circumstances behind Mohbad’s death.

”There is need for thorough investigation on this issue. We are hearing different stories, we need to know what happened,” he said.

Supporting the motion, Mr Babatunde Odowu, representing Ikere Constituency 2, described Mohbad’s death as not only untimely but a huge loss.

In his speech, the Speaker, Adeoye Aribasoye , said that the assembly was hugely pained by the death of the musician.

”The situation calls for sober reflection, the entertainer’s death is a big blow on us. We need to ensure that justice is done,” he said.

He prayed to God to grant the family and admirers of the late musician the fortitude to bear the loss.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng).

Source: News Agency of Nigeria

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News

Welcome to Namibia News Digest, your reliable source of news and information in Namibia. We are dedicated to delivering timely and accurate news coverage across a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, society, culture, sports, and more.

Read more

Categories

Links

Press Releases

copyright © 2023 Namibia News Digest all rights reserved.