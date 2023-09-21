Ekiti Assembly calls for thorough investigation into Mohbad’s death

The Ekiti House of Assembly has called for a thorough investigation into the death of Oladimeji Aloba, a hip-hop musician popularly known as Mohbad.

The assembly made the call on Wednesday while deliberating on a motion by Mr Babatunde Oke, the lawmaker representing Ikere Constituency I.

Oke, who moved the motion under matter of urgent public importance, said it was important to unravel the circumstances behind Mohbad’s death.

”There is need for thorough investigation on this issue. We are hearing different stories, we need to know what happened,” he said.

Supporting the motion, Mr Babatunde Odowu, representing Ikere Constituency 2, described Mohbad’s death as not only untimely but a huge loss.

In his speech, the Speaker, Adeoye Aribasoye , said that the assembly was hugely pained by the death of the musician.

”The situation calls for sober reflection, the entertainer’s death is a big blow on us. We need to ensure that justice is done,” he said.

He prayed to God to grant the family and admirers of the late musician the fortitude to bear the loss.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng).

Source: News Agency of Nigeria