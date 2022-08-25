Elections 2022: Young people increase turnout

Luanda – A least 3. 056 million young people, aged between 18 and 25, are part of the most representative group of voters for the election this Wednesday, August 24, out of a total of 14. 3 million voters.

According to data from the Computer File of Senior Citizens (FICM), of the number of voters under the age of 25, 3,618 were registered abroad.

The next group with the highest number of voters is between 25 and 30 years old, with 2.121 million voters, of whom 2, 664 registered abroad.

The least representative group will be the 60 to 65 age group, with a figure of 559,625 voters, of which 1,225 registered abroad.

Regarding stratification by sex, there is almost a parity, but the number of women, with 7.361 million, is the most representative, with male citizens standing at 7.037 million.

Of the 12 diplomatic missions that carried out the registration, in a total of 22,560 voters, Portugal has the highest number, with 7,748 voters, while Germany is the country with the lowest (152).

Of the 14. 3 million voters existing in the FICM, 10. 417 million have an Identity Card (BI), 4.5 million entered it through the Official Electoral Register of the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights.

Likewise, 6. 4 million already existed in the Database of Senior Citizens, that is, from previous electoral registrations, as well as 3. 9 million entered this base only with the Voter Card.

This year's elections, which will have the participation of Angolans in the diaspora for the first time, are the fifth in Angola's history, after those in 1992, 2008, 2012 and 2017.

Overseas voting will take place in 12 countries and 25 cities, such as South Africa (Pretoria, Cape Town and Johannesburg), Namibia (Windhoek, Oshakati and Rundu), Democratic Republic of Congo (Kinshasa, Lubumbashi and Matadi), Congo ( Brazzaville, Dolisie and Ponta Negra) and Zambia (Lusaka, Mongu and Kolwezi).

Outside the continent, the vote will be exercised in Brazil (Rio de Janeiro, Brasília and São Paulo), in Germany (Berlin), in Belgium (Brussels), in France (Paris), in the United Kingdom (London), in Portugal (Lisbon). , Porto) and the Netherlands (Rotterdam).

The previous elections took place on 23 August 2017 by six political parties, with the participation of 76.57 percent of the at least 9.3 million registered voters.

The MPLA won by an absolute majority, with 61 percent of the votes, ahead of UNITA (26.67) and CASA-CE (9.44).

Source: Angola Press News Agency