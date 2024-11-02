Energy Security: Dogara Tees-Off 2nd NESI Golf Tournament in Abuja.



Abuja: Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, on Saturday teed off the second edition of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) golf tournament at the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the tournament, which brought together over 160 golfers, is intended to strengthen collaboration among stakeholders in the Nigerian electricity sector. Dogara, shortly after performing the ceremonial tee-off along with other dignitaries, stated that the tournament served as a platform for stakeholders to exchange ideas on the future of the energy sector.

“This tournament is not just for entertainment but for stakeholders to come together, not just to play golf but for contemplation,” he said. Dogara emphasized the unique nature of golf as a sport that allows for intellectual reflection and interaction, unlike other sports. He expressed the need for all stakeholders to collaborate and find lasting solutions to the energy crises in the country.



ogara highlighted the importance of transitioning from a consumer nation to a production nation, noting that adequate power supply is crucial for this transformation. He shared his personal experience as a farmer, acknowledging the impact of energy crises on agricultural activities. He stressed the need to explore innovative solutions to address these challenges.

Adetunji Adeyeye, the Coordinator of the tournament, also spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria, explaining that the event provides industry stakeholders with a platform to engage in a relaxed atmosphere and discuss the future of the sector. Adeyeye, a market specialist and power generator, underscored the necessity for more investment and efficient service delivery across the value chain.

“The golf tournament is a forum and a platform to bring all stakeholders within the Nigerian power sector to have conversations, strategize, and engage informally to drive at the efficiency that we seek for in our power sector,” Adeyeye said. He described the power

sector as a vital part of national development and highlighted the golf platform as an opportunity to engage with customers and gather feedback.

The tournament will conclude with a gala dinner on Saturday, where prizes will be awarded to winners in various categories.