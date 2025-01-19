England Midfielder Dele Alli Joins Como as Free Agent



Como: England midfielder Dele Alli has joined Italian Serie A side Como as a free agent, the club confirmed on Sunday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Como 1907 has officially announced the signing of England international Dele Alli on an 18-month contract, with an option to extend for an additional 12 months. The club is excited to bring him into the team and recognizes his exceptional talent, as stated in their announcement.





The 28-year-old midfielder, who was once a significant figure at Tottenham Hotspur, has earned 37 caps for England. However, following his stints at Everton and Besiktas, Alli’s career trajectory took a downturn due to injuries and off-field issues, leaving him without a club since his contract with Besiktas expired last summer.





Alli had been training with Como since last December, and his dedication and performance during this period have earned him an opportunity to play in Italy. Head coach Cesc Fabregas expressed his optimism about the signing, stating that the club believes in Alli’s potential and is committed to helping him rediscover his best form. Fabregas emphasized that Alli’s experience and leadership qualities will be significant assets to the squad.





Alli is expected to be included in Como’s squad for their home Serie A match against Udinese on Monday.

